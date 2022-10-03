Diwali Bonanza For Restaurants, Home Chefs: LPG Cylinder Price Reduced By Rs 25! (Check Rates Across Metros)

Oil marketing companies have slashed the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 25.50 with immediate effect.

Domestic cylinder

Prices of domestic cylinders for households will, however, remain unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

This is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were already way lower than cost and now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven.

New prices in metros

With this latest revision a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885.

In Kolkata 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,959 instead of Rs 1,995.50.

In Mumbai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,811.50 instead of Rs 1,844.

In Chennai the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,009.50 from today instead of Rs 2,045.

Domestic LPG cylinders

On July 6, the prices of domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit.

Prior to that prices were revised on May 19, 2022.

In Delhi it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit.

In Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it sells at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

Commercial LPG & Cost abuse

Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and both have moved in tandem with rise and fall in international rates.

The difference between a market-priced commercial LPG and below-cost household cooking gas had led to diversion of cylinders meant for kitchens into commercial establishments.

To check this, state-owned oil firms have now started imposing limits on a 14.2-kg refill a household can order.

BPCL has limited one refill in 15 days from August 26.

Other retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are likely to follow suit.