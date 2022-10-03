This Is India’s Cleanest City, 6th Time In Row! Check Full List Of Cleanest Indian Cities

For the sixth consecutive year Indore, Madhya Pradesh has bagged the title of the cleanest city in India in a government survey.

Other top cities

As a part of the Swachh Survekshan, Surat in Gujarat has been declared the second cleanest city.

Meanwhile capital Delhi is at the ninth spot.

Noida in Uttar Pradesh, which neighbours the national capital, is eleventh.

MP was followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as the best performing states.

How Indore won

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed pride in Indore bagging the first place in best performing states in cleanliness.

He also praised Indore for its waste collection and disposal mechanism, and hailed ‘safai mitras’ (sanitation workers), citizens, elected representatives and officials for their stellar performance at the cleanliness awards.

World’s largest sanitation survey

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 that the survey is the largest sanitation survey in the world.

It began as a pilot project in 73 cities in 2016 and now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards.

Indore holding strong since 5 years

In the first survey, Mysuru had grabbed top honors.

Later it was dethroned by Indore which has been on the top of the list since 2017.

This year, Bhopal from Madhya Pradesh is the second city in the top 10 list at the sixth spot.

Chhindwara is at the 14th spot.

Three cities from Andhra Pradesh feature in the top ten list – Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada at the fourth and fifth spot while Tirupati is at the seventh spot.

The survey

The survey was launched “as an assessment tool to analyse and compare the status of sanitation of Indian cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission”.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs had ranked cities on different cleanliness and waste management parameters, including door-to-door waste collection, waste segregation, and proper waste disposal.

Huge growth

Although it began with just 73 cities, Swachh Survekshan 2022 has managed to accomplish the assessment of 4354 cities (Including 62 Cantonment Boards and 91 Ganga Towns),” the government statement reads.

Wins and losses

Rajkot and Ahmedabad in Gujarat have made it to the top 20 list.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh – hailed for its urban planning – has made it to the 12th spot.

Ludhiana, the financial capital and largest city of Punjab, figured among the six least clean cities with a population over 10 lakh in the country.

The city’s rank dropped to 40, failing to maintain last year’s 39th rank.