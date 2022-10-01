Top 5 Made In India Games Which Will Dominate Multilingual Gaming Industry in 2023

Meet New India, the land of soaring ambition, aspiring to be at par with its metropolitan counterparts. The New India speaks the language of its own hinterland and merits the brands speaking its native tongue.

One of the key pillars of the emergence of New India is rapid and vast internet penetration. The digital storm has brought the tier 2 and 3 cities to provide the next opportunity for growth & India’s emerging brands are taking cognisance of the same.

The number of internet users in India is expected to grow by 45% and reach 900 million by 2025, as per a report by IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE 2020. By 2025, internet users in rural India are expected to surpass urban India. As per the words of Nelson Mandela, speaking to a man in his own tongue reaches his heart; and India’s emerging brands are leaving no stone unturned to nail the native language game and be ahead of the curve in carving a niche in the tier 2 markets and beyond. Here’s the whole scoop!



1. Virtual Credit Facilities at FatakPay



FatakPay is a fintech technology platform that was developed specifically for the Indian subcontinent and aims to provide virtual credit facilities to blue-collared employees through their employers. It is a secure way to gain access to services that are prompt, open, and do not charge interest for day-to-day needs. The platform supports a total of eight Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Gujrati, Bengali, Oriya, and Kannada, to better serve its pan-Indian clientele.



2. Smart tech & friendly financial advice by BankSathi

BankSathi, known as a friend for banking and finance needs, ensures that its customers get the appropriate financial product, sourced from the appropriate bank or NBFC. This includes Demat accounts, Savings accounts, Credit Cards, Personal loans, Crypto, Insurance and more more. Additionally, the platform’s use of technology makes it possible for people of any background to pursue a career as a financial adviser. Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi are the languages that advisors may access the site and its services in.





3. LegalKart – Creating Preventive Legal Care Ecosystem

With a vision to make ‘Legal access’ democratic, by making it neutral and affordable, LegalKart is propelled by a mission of zero litigation. Powered by smart match technology, LegalKart offers 24×7 authentic and confidential legal consultation and smart documents with impeccable review and drafting. The world’s first ‘Preventive Legal Care Ecosystem’ for all is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada Bengali and Hindi.



4. Free & World-Class Education – Khan Academy India

Khan Academy provides a free education of the highest calibre available to people all around the globe. Khan Academy India is offered in five different languages, including Hinglish, Marathi, Kannada, Gujrati, and Punjabi. It promises to provide actual results for each and every student in each and every classroom. In addition to that, the organisation that does charitable work intends to broaden its scope to include more regional languages.

Khatabook – KhataBook is a well-known online app that was established in 2016. Its primary mission is to provide the small and medium-sized company (SMB) sector with assistance in the management of all sorts of transactions by using their digital ledger service. They saw the need for a vernacular approach and collaborated on the development of a plan to reach out to audiences in various parts of India that had not yet been reached. The Khatabook app is a digital ledger that is made available to proprietors of small businesses in India. It is managed by Kyte Technologies. It assists in the management of books of accounts and also provides reminders through WhatsApp and SMS for the purpose of collecting money and making payments that are overdue. The software is accessible in over 13 different vernacular languages so that it may appeal to a wide variety of users throughout the nation.