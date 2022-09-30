Poor Demand For iPhone 14 Forces Apple To Slow Down Production

Backing off from its plans of increasing the production of the newly-launched iPhones in the year, the US tech giant Apple Inc has ditched the manufacturing after an anticipated steep uptick in demand for the new iPhone failed to materialise.

Sources privy to the matter have informed about the matter to the news agency Bloomberg.

They informed that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant has informed its suppliers to cut off the efforts in increasing the production of its flagship iPhone 14 product family.

The company had initially announced to raise the assembly of the newly-launched iPhone by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year.

However, Apple has now revised its production figures and has set an aim of producing a whopping 90 million 90 million handsets during the second half of the year, which falls in line with the company’s original forecasted number during this year’s summer, which is also the same as the number for a year back.

According to the report, Apple is seeing a greater demand for the Pro model, that is the iPhone 14 Pro model, than the entry-level models of the handset.

The Bloomberg report further adds, as cited by the people familiar with the matter, that ‘at least one Apple supplier is shifting production capacity from lower-priced iPhones to premium models’.

Apple to Manufacture iPhone in India

Earlier this week on Monday, Apple Inc made a really important announcement for the Indian markets and users, which was that in a bid to shift away its production from the second largest economy China, the company will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India that was released earlier this month.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” the company said in a statement.