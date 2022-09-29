Top 6 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 You Can Buy On Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales

We all know that the yearly bonanza has begun with the launch of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon and Big Billion Days on Flipkart.

These are India’s biggest online sales which has become a ritual as Indian families look forward to right before the festival season kicks in.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering a series of mind blowing discounts on electronics.

Let’s go through the best smartphones which are offered under Rs. 20,000 on Flipkart and Amazon sales

1. Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i is offered under Rs. 20,000 and comes with a bright AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone comes with a Dimensity 920 6nm processor, 5160mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 12 carried by MIUI 13 skin.

2. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

This smartphone is available for less than Rs. 20,000 on Amazon.

It offers a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone is expected to perform well in terms of day-to-day tasks.

It comes with Android 12 out of the box, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC processor, a 64MP rear camera

and 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

3. Moto G82

This Moto phone offers 5G connectivity and a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone should offer the best in class experience.

The phone comes with a 695 8nm processor, 5000mAh battery with

30W turbo charging.

Flipkart is offering the lowest price after bundling with offers at Rs. 18,499.

5. Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro seems to be an attractive deal with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display for its discounted price.

It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM , packs 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera with 5000 mAh battery

And Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

After discount it is offered at Rs. 16,999 and lowest price after bundling at Rs. 14,999 (on Flipkart).

6. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G

This mid-range device from Samsung was launched at the price of Rs. 21,999.

But after discounts it is offered at below Rs. 20,000 (on Amazon).

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, and 5000 mAh battery.

Its variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128G of ROM with MediaTek Dimensity 900 Octa-core 6nm processor and 120 Hz refresh rate.

7. POCO X4 Pro 5G

The phone is destined to provide a smooth experience with an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate supported by Snapdragon 695 8nm processor.

It packs 64MP rear primary camera,

Side mounted fingerprint sensor and

67W fast charging.

The phone is offered at lowest price Rs. 16,499 (on Flipkart) after discount.