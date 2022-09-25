TCS Will Hire 15% More Indian Employees In Next 12 Months: Wage Pressures Lessen?

Leading IT Services provider TCS is planning to go on a hiring spree and increase its headcount by 15 percent.

This boost in headcount is planned across the entire Asia Pacific region and is expected to happen within the next year.

TCS To Start Hiring, Will Increase Headcount By 15 Percent

TCS’ Asia Pacific President Girish Ramachandran has stated that wage pressures are lessening as markets open up past the COVID-19 pandemic, and TCS is able to move talent more freely.

He also spoke about global wage inflation, “We used to have a significant (wages) problem a few quarters back when most of the markets were closed, and there was no talent movement across markets during the pandemic. So, we couldn’t bring in talent from around the world.”

In the past few months, talent is being able to be moved freely with the exception of a few markets.

TCS Hired 100,000 Consultants Last Year

He confirmed that TCS hired 100,000 consultants last year and will continue to do so to meet rising IT demand as businesses seek to optimize their digital infrastructure. He also stated that there is a significant push toward digitization, cloud computing, data analytics, cyber security, and customer optimization.

According to him, Asia Pacific accounts for more than 10% of TCS’ market outside of India, and if India is included, it accounts for nearly 15%. He added that there is significant demand coming from Australia, New Zealand, China, and all ASEAN countries, so he remains very optimistic and bullish about the chances of meeting the target.

TCS is focusing on hiring from colleges, according to Ramachandran, because the Indian IT industry has always relied on fresh talent, making them available as market demands dictate. He also stated that TCS provides wage inflation ranging from 3 to 8% across all markets.

TCS and Infosys hired 1,00,000 and 85,000 freshers respectively in the financial year 2022. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer NG Subramaniam said that they will hire 40,000 people this year and more if needed.