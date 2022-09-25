India’s 1st Ever Hydrogen Train Launching On This Date! Find Out How It Works?

On the next independence day, India’s first ever hydrogen-powered train will be making its debut run on the tracks.

The Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav has confirmed this news and has stated that this hydrogen-powered train will be designed, developed, and manufactured indigenously.

India To Get First Hydrogen Powered Train Next Independence Day

The first hydrogen-powered train in the world was introduced in Germany last month.

Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in Government of India, stated, “India has been able to build trains which are among the best in the world and the next big thing will be when the hydrogen-powered train is rolled out on August 15, 2023.”

According to the minister, a train built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai was recently named one of the top five trains in the world.

It moved at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour, astounded the world, he said.

As per Vaishnav, “This train is better than all other trains on multiple parameters. A glass of water kept in the driver’s cabin stays undisturbed even when the train moves at the maximum speed indicating its stability.”

In reference to the Vande Bharat Express train, he stated that it took only 52 seconds to go from zero to 100 km/h, whereas the famed Bullet train of Japan took 55 seconds.

Detailed Project Report Under Development

According to Vaishnaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed engineers to create world-class trains that are safe, stable, and consume less energy while running at a high speed.

A satellite map had been prepared to identify 132 district headquarter towns that needed railway connectivity, and attention was also being paid to the cleanliness of railway stations.

The Detailed Project Report for the project was being prepared, according to the railway minister. He stated that train punctuality in India was currently around 89%, and that it needed to reach 100%.

The country’s first ever indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus has been unveiled recently, in a major contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. This bus has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and private firm KPIT Limited.

Find out how the hydrogen fuel works right here!

