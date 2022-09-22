This 19-Year Old Has Become Youngest Self-Made Indian With Rs 1000 Crore Personal Wealth!

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 released on Sept 21, 2022, a total of 149 individuals have made their debut in the revered list.

Among the new Indians to have joined the rich list, one of the co-founders of the e-grocery delivery company Zepto has become the youngest self-made individual to join the millionaires’ club.

The 19-year old Kaivalya Vohra has become the youngest Indian to have a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. According to the rich list data, the Bengaluru-based Vohra stands at the 1,036th spot.

According to the report, the last youngest person to make it to this list was a decade ago and their age was 37. Vohra beats this record by a huge margin.

Another co-founder of the quick grocery delivery app Zepto, Aadit Palicha ranks 950th on the rich list and has a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore.

Founded in the year 2020, the Mumbai-based startup company is already among the fastest growing e-grocery companies in the country and values at $900 million, operating across 10 cities in India and has over 1,000 people employed.

The grocery delivery company, formerly called as Kiranakart, raised funds of $200 million from a round led by YC Continuity Fund, doubling its valuation to the $900 million level now from $570 million in Dec, 2021.

“Kaivalya and I really complement each other’s skill set. He has always been more technically sound than I am, so he’s made a great chief technology officer”, Aadit said in an interview with CNBC.

The company’s unique selling point is their contactless delivery, state reports, adding that its average delivery time stands at 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

