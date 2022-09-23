Confirmed! Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launching In India: Check Launch Date, Specs & More

If you’re a Pixel fan, here’s some good news!

The launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones in the Indian market has been confirmed by tech giant Google.

Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with an upgraded Tensor chipset.

Google To Launch Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro On October 6

The launch of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is all set to happen on October 6. The Pixel Watch will also make an entry along with these two phones.

The launch is scheduled for 7.30 p.m. in India. Flipkart has also set up a dedicated page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, confirming that the two phones will be available on the platform in India.

The pixel 7 series was originally teased at the I/O 2022 event in May. Recently Google Pixel 7 Pro live images were doing rounds after a Facebook marketplace vendor accidentally sent a Pixel 7 Pro prototype instead of a Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications And Features

As per reports, the Google Pixel 7 phone will be launched in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) colors, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in three colors: obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and hazel (green).

The Pro model of the upcoming Pixel series will use a Samsung S6E3HC4 panel offering a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. Also, the chip details have been leaked alongside revealing that Google Pixel 7 GS201 chip will use the 4+2+2 triple-tier CPU layout, while Google Pixel 7 Pro will use the Cirucss Logic CA40L26 chip for haptics.

Google Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.3-inch display compared to 6.43-inch screen size on the Pixel 6. The other variant, Pixel 7 Pro will feature a similar sized 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display. But, Pixel 7 will have a non-LTPO display with 90Hz refresh rate. Previously the key specs were leaked out with the codenames, the Tensor chip which will be used for the upcoming Google phones and their Samsung modem.

Google Watch To Compete Against Apple Watch 8

Google will also be launching the “first smartwatch built by Google, inside and out.” The Pixel Watch will go up against Apple Watch Series 8.

It will bear a stainless steel body, a circular dial, a “tactile” crown, and a side button. It will offer a clean UI, smart notifications, navigation support, and a range of health features. The wearable will house an Exynos 9110 chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery. It will boot Wear OS 3.