Massive Discount On Apple Products In India: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch 8 With Rs 6000 Instant Discount!

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 14 series is now available for purchase in India.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro can be bought from Apple’s offline as well as the online store.

The Apple Watch 8 and the Watch SE are also available for purchase.

Pricing

iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the Watch 8 starts at Rs 45,900.

One should know that Apple is also offering a discount of Rs 6000 on orders above Rs 54,900.

This applies only to HDFC credit card holders.

iPhone 14

This one appears to be a near duplicate of the iPhone 13.

The latest one has diagonal cameras and A15 Bionic chipset.

Although there are slight tweaks.

One thing is new- colors including the lavender and the blue.

Front camera has received a minor upgrade.

It has TrueDepth AutoFocus, which the previous generation iPhones did not have.

iPhone 14 Pro

It has received some design and processor upgrades.

Apple has removed the notch in its iPhone 14 Pro series.

Instead you can now see a pill-shaped cutout at the front for the selfie camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro gets an A16 Bionic chipset.

It is offered in Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple.

Pro camera

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a telephoto lens.

At the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera for selfies.

The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and the Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs 29,900.

The Watch 8 comes with a host of health features including: