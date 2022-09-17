Shell Will Launch 10,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Points Across India! How Will This Work?

Energy major Shell launched its first electric vehicle (EV) chargers in India, for the two- and four-wheeler segments in Bengaluru.

10,000 by 2030

It plans to have more than 10,000 chargers deployed across India by 2030 through the Shell Recharge Stations.

India is the first market to get Shell chargers for the two-wheeler segment.

The electricity will be 100% green energy.

Presence

In the first phase, Shell aims to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakpura.

It has existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh that it wants to move beyond.

Shell will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations.

For on-the-go and standalone EV hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time.

App for EV charging

EV users will be able to operate these chargers through the ‘Shell Recharge India app’, available on both Android and iOS.

The app helps users locate the nearest available charger, pick a charging method – by unit, time or by percentage and then make quick payments.

EV customers will also be able to view their charging status on a real-time basis.

Hardware solutions

Shell has a full product range of hardware solutions for different cases, such as providing capabilities around.

Simultaneous charging and cable connector configuration strategy –

to increase the electric vehicle supply equipment utilisation and improve investment efficiency.

Modular designs enabling capabilities around upgrades.

Reliability and operation excellence ensuring higher uptime

Safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility India, said, “Being a solution-driven and customer-centric organisation, we have developed a world-class offering for the electric-mobility customers drawing upon our global expertise and capabilities.”