Honda Will Spent Rs 260 Crore To Expand Dealerships Across India: Plans To Sell More SUVs!

Along with its dealer partners, Japanese automaker Honda is planning to gear up in the drive in sports utility vehicles in the market and for the same they have decided to invest around Rs 260 crore to upgrade its dealerships across India. As we speak today, the dealer network of Honda in the country currently comprises 330 facilities in 242 cities.

It was in 2019 that the wholly-owned unit company had initiated the project which was scaled down later, due to the impact of the pandemic on the dealers’ business.

Revamped Outlets

Honda Cars India Vice-President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl in an interaction said that the focus after the improved Covid situation is on revamping the entire sales network and putting it on a fast track. He added that despite some challenges about capacity and time, the effort is to maximise the number of revamped outlets in this year and next year.

He also added that the premium outlet push is due to two reasons: one being the wish to cater to the changing customer outlook and second being company’s upcoming product push in the sports utility segment starting next year.

Behl stated that the investment in collaboration with our dealer partners in the remaining network will be around Rs 260 crore.

In order to revamp over 100 outlets highlighting its new corporate identity as much as Rs 100 crore have already been invested by the automaker and its dealers.

In the Indian market, Honda currently sells sedans like City, City eHEV and Amaze.

Behl said that by revamp the company means the changing the look and face of the dealerships as well as providing a more premium retail experience to customers.

He added “The customer behaviour is fast evolving and it is our continuous endeavour to provide them the right buying environment and ambience at the dealership”.

Enhance Customer Experience

As per the VP, the reason for new dealership design with new corporate identity is created to enhance customer experience and happiness in the form of distinctive exteriors, warm and welcoming interiors and a new customer interface.

He added that the revamped dealerships also means that it will have a fully integrated digital workshop management system.