OnePlus 9 launch date has been tipped, said to happen on March 23. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E, three model names have been confirmed as spotted on Spigen website. The confusion with the name of the third OnePlus model continues as now OnePlus 9R is rumoured to be called OnePlus 9E again. It still isn’t clear whether the Spigen website is using the OnePlus 9E name based on rumours and leaks. OnePlus 9 colours were recently leaked, said to arrive in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist.



OnePlus 9 Launch On March 23: All Three Model Names Out, Price, Availability (img: mysmartprice / spigen website)

The company will officially announce the OnePlus 9 launch date for the whole series on March 8. Also not only the OnePlus 9 series launch date, but OnePlus will also confirm when the devices go official globally. The OnePlus 9 phones and OnePlus Watch will go official on March 23.



Also, OnePlus Watch launch will happen on the same day alongside OnePlus 9 series.



Not only OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company will unveil a mid-range OnePlus 9E this time as well. OnePlus 9 launch is expected in mid-March along with two phones and the OnePlus Watch.



The OnePlus 9 lineup will include the mid-end OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9, and top-end OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus Watch launch will happen at the same event.



Tipster Ishan Agarwal said that OnePlus is planning to announce four new products in March including the OnePlus Watch. Unlike other years, in 2021 OnePlus will be adding up a mid-range phone the yearly series alongside a Smartwatch.



So, apart from OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, we will get to see OnePlus 9E and OnePlus Watch this year. OnePlus 9E was leaked out by tipster Evan Blass, which was earlier rumoured to be OnePlus 9E / OnePlus 9 Lite. OnePlus Watch has already been leaked on a number of occasions, and rumours hint at it to be a rebranded Oppo Watch. It’s going to be the first-ever smartwatch by OnePlus.



OnePlus 9 Series: OnePlus 9E / 9R, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus will unveil three smartphones at the upcoming March 23 launch: OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.



Here’s everything you need to know.



OnePlus 9E / 9R Specs: OnePlus 9E Launch, OnePlus 9E Price In India

Android Central previously hinted that the upcoming OnePlus mid-range phone wilo debut with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz display, a 64MP primary camera sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM & 128GB storage. The device will also support fast charging, probably 30W charging.



OnePlus 9E / 9R will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit. It’s going to be a multi camera setup, probably a quad camera system with a macro and depth sensor.



The newly leaked OnePlus device is being rumoured to be an affordable variant, much like Apple iPhone 12 mini or Galaxy S21 FE. OnePlus 9E is expected to start at under Rs 20,000 in India.



OnePlus 9E launch will happen alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March. OnePlus may also unveil another mid-range phone in the country: OnePlus Nord 2 in the next few months. OnePlus 9R / 9E launch date will soon be confirmed. OnePlus 9E launch in India will happen on the same day as the global launch, while availability will be confirmed later.



OnePlus 9 Specs, OnePlus 9 Pro Specs: OnePlus 9 Price, OnePlus 9 Pro Price

OnePlus is said to be working on a similar design as Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the same which Galaxy S21 series will sport. OnePlus 9 may have a camera module with the Galaxy S20 style. Both OnePlus 9 smartphones, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a quad camera setup. The OnePlus 9 camera specifications are yet to be revealed.



The PhoneArena OnePlus 9 leak revealed the prototype unit of the OnePlus 9. With a new design at the back, the upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro may look like the new Oppo Reno series phones with additional elements from the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus 9 looks like a mix of OnePlus 8T and newly launched Oppo Reno 5.



The rumour mill hints at a 108MP main camera inside the multi camera system with upgraded optical image stabilization features.



The biggest upgrade of all will be IP68 certification. OnePlus 9 Pro this year will officially come as a waterproof device. The new report shows OnePlus 9 Pro will support IP68 waterproofing certification. So the next OnePlus Pro phone will not only be able to withstand accidental spills, but also stay alive in 50m water for up to 30 minutes.



YouTuber Dave2D obtained photographs of a prototype OnePlus 9 Pro leaking out live images. OnePlus 9 Pro leaked out a dual camera design which houses a principle sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and two more different lenses. One will be a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The other cameras will be a depth sensor, a macro camera and a coloration filter.



Previous leak highlights a 12-megapixel main camera with a 4-megapixel secondary camera. Though, it will probably be a 48-megapixel sensor from the 8T for the main camera with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera.



In another report, the cameras on OnePlus 9 Pro are said to feature a Sony 32MP front camera and use the new 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor inside the multi camera system.



OnePlus 9 has been leaked again, tipped to miss out on periscope lens. Reports say the OnePlus 9 series will come with the regular telephoto lens, instead of a periscope lens.



Previously, OnePlus 9 camera leaks suggested a 50-megapixel lens within a three-camera system. It will come with a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture and an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.



This time OnePlus 9 will probably use a flat OLED screen with a punch-hole hole. The punch will pack in the front-facing camera, with a similar position as the predecessor. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to get 144Hz refresh rate.



Under the hood both the OnePlus 9 smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm top-end chip, the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G connectivity and 12GB RAM. The display will have a punch-hole selfie camera with a Quad HD+ display offering 3120 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz high refresh rate.



OnePlus 9 may get a larger battery as well. OnePlus 8 smartphone currently is backed by a 4,300mAh battery, while the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro packs in a slightly larger 4,510mAh battery. OnePlus 8T comes with a 4,500mAh battery.



But the battery on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be a larger one in comparison to the OnePlus 8 series phones. Also, OnePlus 9 will come with upgraded fast charging technology, probably 125W fast charging.



OnePlus 9 will support 65W ultra fast Dash charging and 40W wireless charging. OnePlus 9 launch will happen alongside the Pro model. OnePlus 9 Pro launch is expected by March, similar to the OnePlus 8 lineup launch timeline in 2020. OnePlus 9 price in India is expected to start at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at around Rs 49,999 for the base model.