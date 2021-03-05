Bengaluru Beats Pune To Become the Most Liveable City In India; Srinagar Ranks Last!

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs released the ‘Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020’ and the ‘Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020’.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri announced the release and rankings of the ‘Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020’ and the ‘Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020’ at an online event on March 4.

Both the indices represent an attempt to gauge the performance of cities across India on various parameters of urban living.

The rankings under the Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The analysis categorizes them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cities (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Through the index, Bengaluru successfully secured the first position in the Million+ category, followed by Pune and Ahemdabad.

A total of 49 cities were ranked under the ‘Ease of Living’ index, of the 111 participating cities. With Bengaluru as the first ranked city, Delhi figured at the 13th rank, while Srinagar found itself at the last.

Under the Less than Million category, Shimla ranked the highest on the livability index, while Muzaffarpur ranked at the bottom of this list, with participation of about 62 cities.



Ease of Living Index 2020

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience.

Here are the two lists for the Ease of Living Index, in the Million+ category and the Less than Million category.

Municipal Performance Index 2020 (MPI)

The Municipal Performance Index is an effort to assess and analyse the performance of Indian municipalities based on their defined set of functions. The responsibilities of a municipality span across a range of verticals that include provision of basic public services to more complex domains like urban planning.

A total of 111 municipalities were taken into judgement for this.

Similar to the EoLI index, the assessment framework under MPI 2020 has classified municipalities based on their population- Million+ (municipalities having over a million population) and Less than Million Population. In the Million+ category.

Under this index, Indore emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

Under the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council emerged as the highest ranker, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

Here are the lists.

Source: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

