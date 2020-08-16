This IT Company Hired 12,000 Employees In Last 3 Months Via 100% Online Recruitment: How?

This IT Company Hired 12,000 Employees In Last 3 Months Via 100% Online Recruitment: How?

Very interesting and positive development coming in from the recruitment sector in India.



One major IT company has hired 12,000 Indian employees, and the entire hiring process has been done digitally.



Find out how this happened?



Teleperformance Hired 12,000 Employees



IT and ITeS major Teleperformance has announced that they hired 12,000 employees in the last three months in India.



Note here, that India was under lockdown since March, which got relaxed in the month of July. Hence, these 12,000 employees were hired during the lockdown, amidst coronavirus pandemic.



Certainly an achievement.



Teleperformance has more than 70,000 employees in India right now, and 70% of them are working from home as of now.



But how did this happen?



Teleperformance’s Online Recruitment Drive



Entire fleet of 12,000 new employees were hired via digital and online recruitment by Teleperformance, and this is the secret of their hiring process.



Right from recruitment to on-boarding, training and deployment happened digitally, without any need to visit their office.



Aditya Arora, chief executive officer of Teleperformance India confirmed this, as he said, “In the last three months, we have hired upwards of 12,000 on our cloud campus model. Here the recruitment, training, learning and performance management is all handled online. Because of this, we have been able to reach out to Tier-2 cities,”



Reportedly, maximum hiring done by Teleperformance in the last three months happened at Tier 2 and 3 cities, where they don’t even have a presence.



Using digital recruitment strategies, Teleperformance hired maximum employees from non-metro, and deployed them at client’s live projects seamlessly.



A big lesson and case study for all IT and ITeS, BPO companies in India.



Besides, the hiring process also gave priority to the ex-employees of Teleperformance first, most of them had to leave metros and find shelter at their home towns due to the pandemic.



Since entire hiring process was done virtually, the company was able to wrap up recruitment process seamlessly, and fast.



Overall, Teleperformance has more than 3.3 lakh employees globally.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.

