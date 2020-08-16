BSNL Launches 3 New 50Mbps Plans Under Rs 700: Eligibility, Locations, Pack Details

The state-owned telecom provider, BSNL, has now launched 3 new Bharat Fiber plans in its Punjab circle, and these plans would offer a speed of 50 Mbps.



One of these plans by BSNL comes with calling facilities, whereas the other two come without any calling facilities.



Find out all the details about BSNL’s three new plans right here!



BSNL Launches Three New Plans: Browse The Internet At 50 Mbps Speed



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched three new plans under the Bharat Fiber plans that will offer 50 Mbps speed in its Punjab circle. BSNL announced these plans pn the BSNL Punjab site named as “200 GB CS111 Monthly,” “300 GB CS112 Monthly” and “PUN 400 GB Monthly.”



The base plan is the 200 GB CS111 plan, and in this plan, BSNL has reduced his pricing as compared to the 100 GB CUL plan.



The 100 GB CUL plan has been launched as a base plan by BSNL and it allows users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till the 100 GB limit, after which the company offers 2 Mbps speed. This plan also offers unlimited calling facility to any network across the country. This plan has been priced at Rs. 499 per month.

200GB CS111 Monthly plan



However, the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan offers users the ability to browse up to 50 MBPS speed under they reach 200 GB after which the speed reduces to 4mbps. BSNL does not offer voice calling facility to the users who subscribed to this plan. Also, the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan is priced at Rs. 490 per month by BSNL.



300GB CS112 Monthly plan



Another plan that BSNL will be offering is the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan, which will be launched at Rs. 590 per month. This plan offers 300 GB data at 50 MBPS speed and once the cap is reached the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. As in the case of the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan, this plan also does not come with any voice calling facilities for the users to subscribe to the CS112 plan.



The third plan launched by BSNL is the PUN 400GB Monthly plan which will be priced at Rs. 690 per month. Those subscribers who opt for this plan will be able to enjoy 50 Mbps speed till they reach the 400 GB target. After this target is met, BSNL will offer a speed of 4 Mbps. However, this plan, unlike the other two offers its users unlimited calling facilities as well.