Software Jobs Are Back But Demand Has Changed: Find Out The Skills You Need For Job

In the pandemic scenario, the new priorities for many businesses are affecting the demand for the types of technical skills requirements.



Which Technical Skills Are In-Damnd?



The good news is, hiring is back and mostly security, organizational change and cloud computing are at the top of the list.



As per the research by tech recruiter Harvey Nash, some of the skills that are in most demands from IT chiefs include enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, technical architecture, organizational change and cloud.



It seems that there is a shift compared to last year’s survey IT chiefs, as it listed big data and analytics being the skills most in-demand, then comes cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, technical architecture and DevOps.



What Does Expert Say?



The sectors which are less affected by the coronavirus like pharmaceuticals, logistics, healthcare and tech continue to create jobs, according to Bev White, chief executive of Harvey Nash.



Interestingly, the companies research discovered that 82% of IT leaders in the UK expect their staff headcount to increase or stay the same.



Further, he said that the Technical sector has been a more insulated sector from the impact of COVID-19 and this further helped the businesses in easily shifting towards remote working.



White said, “As a result, we have only seen the tech recruitment market slow for permanent positions, but even here, things are starting to pick-up again — particularly for software developers, helpdesk advisors, cloud architects and cybersecurity specialists,”.



What About Fresh Recruitment?

Last month’s figures from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) show that the number of companies preparing to hire tech workers is increasing again after a sharp fall during the lockdown.



As the job postings for web designers, programmers and software developers increasing now.



This was the result of companies trying to adapt to a changing market, according to REC.



Not-for-profit/charity, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and technology are the sector which has shown the most promising response in recruiting tech professionals over the next 12 months include.

According to ONS, more than one million people work in IT and telecoms in the UK, in which over 330,000 programmers and software developers.

While 240,000 employees working in operations and user support, 100,100 IT and telecoms directors, 189,000 IT managers, 140,000 business analysts and architects, and 60,000 web designers.

Roughly you can consider that over three million people work across the broader UK technology industry.

