Roshni Nadar, India’s Richest Woman Becomes HCL Chairperson: 5 Facts You Should Know



Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India’s richest woman, has now become HCL Technologies Chairperson.



The Noida-based IT company said in a regulatory filing that the appointment of non-executive director Roshni Nadar Malhotra to the new role takes effect immediately.



The New Chief of HCL Technologies!

Roshni Nadar Malhotra succeeds her father, Shiv Nadar who founded HCL Technologies in 1976.



However, Shiv Nadar will continue to be HCL’s Managing Director (MD), with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer.



Roshni was born and raised in New Delhi where she studied at Vasant Valley School, and graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois, USA. She has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.



Previously, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been the Executive Director and CEO of HCL Corporation, vice chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.



Roshni Nadar Malhotra was admitted as an Additional Director on the board of India’s IT unicorn in 2013. Four years prior, she had been appointed to the board of HCL Corp, the holding company of HCL Technologies and HCL Infosystems.



In the $ 8.9 billion technology firm, she is responsible for all strategic decisions in guiding the company.



5 Facts About India’s Wealthiest Woman!



Roshni Nadar Malhotra was the country’s richest woman in 2019, with a net worth of Rs 31,400 crore, according to IIFL Wealth Hurun India. Roshni is an alumnus of the World Economic Forum’s Forum of Young Global Leaders initiative, a community of the world’s most outstanding, next-generation leaders. She is on the 54th position in the Forbes List of ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ 2019. She is consistently ranked in the Forbes list from 2017 till 2019. She Is passionate about wildlife and conservation and has also set up The Habitats Trust in 2018 which works towards protecting habitats and their indigenous species.. She is a trained classical musician and enjoys doing yoga every day.

