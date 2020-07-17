Redmi 9C To Come As Rebranded Poco Device: New Poco Under 10,000 In India?

Redmi 9C as Poco device under 10,000 in India? Poco could launch the recently unveiled Redmi 9C as a new rebranded Poco phone in India. A new certified Poco phone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and TÜV Rheinland, tipped to be a rebranded Redmi 9C.



Xiaomi recently unveiled Redmi 9C at the Global Ecosystem Product Event. The device was first launched in Malaysia.



As spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and TÜV Rheinland, the upcoming Poco phone is seen with model number M2006C3MI, the same model number as Redmi 9C. It was just unveiled globally by Xiaomi in Europe at the Global Ecosystem Product Event.



Redmi 9C Specs, Features: Redmi 9C Full Specs

Redmi 9C launched alongside Redmi 9A with a similar 6.53-inch HD+ (1600×720) LCD water drop display running on 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with the HyperEngine technology and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



Redmi 9C chip pairs with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with support for storage expandability.



Redmi 9C has a square-shaped camera with a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.



Upfront Redmi 9C features a 5MP selfie camera inside the water drop notch up front. Redmi 9C houses a 5,000mAh battery running on MIUI 12 which is based on Android 10.



Rebranded Redmi Phones As New Poco Devices?

The company came into existence 2 years ago in Delhi. Currently Poco sells three devices in India: Poco F1, Poco X2 and the new Poco M2 Pro. Both the last Poco phones are rebranded Redmi devices.



Poco X2, is a rebranded Redmi K30 4G while Poco M2 Pro is a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro global variant.



Poco seems to have found a shortcut. They will bring in new rebranded phones than designing original ones.



With Redmi 9C now being tipped to come another budget Poco device, the Xiaomi sub-brand may choose to continue to follow the route in the coming months as well.



We might see multiple Redmi smartphones launching as Poco devices with the next being Poco X2 Pro, the rebranded version of Poco F2 Pro.

