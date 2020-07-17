Alibaba Fires Indian Employees Of UCWeb; Club Factory Refuses To Pay Their Sellers

Alibaba owned UCWeb has reportedly fired all Indian employees since Indian Govt has banned their popular browsing app: UC Browser.



Meanwhile Club Factory has closed down its operations in India, since they too have been banned in India. Now, they are refusing to pay to the sellers.



Alibaba Fires Indian Employees Of UCWeb



Alibaba owned UCWeb has informed their Indian employees that they are being fired.



Reuters have accessed a copy of the letter which was sent by the Alibaba management to some of the employees.



Alibaba owned UCWeb entered India a decade back, and operated their popular web browser, along with a news app and short video app VMate.



There are around 100 employees of UCWeb in India, and it’s not clear how many employees are being fired.



In the letter, Alibaba and UC Web has blamed Indian’s Govt’s decision to ban their apps in India as the main reason for their firing.



The letter said, “This termination is on account of the ban imposed by the government of India on UCWeb and Vmate, hampering the company’s ability to continue providing services in India,”



UCWeb has already issued an official statement that they are stopping their services in India, since Govt has banned them.



But no official response has been shared on the firing of employees.



We are in touch with some UCWeb employees, and their PR Team, and have asked for more clarification.



Club Factory Refuses To Pay Their Sellers



Meanwhile another Chinese company: Club Factory, which was also banned in India by the Govt, has refused to pay their sellers their pending money, and have shut down their operations.



They have shut down their entire operations, albeit ‘temporarily’, and have informed their sellers that they won’t be receiving any payments henceforth.



They have enforced the “Force Majeure Event” to cancel their commitments to the sellers.



In an email to all their sellers, they said “We further wish to inform you that the government notification banning the access to CF (Club Factory) app and website in India also constitutes a Force Majeure Event,”



Club Factory mainly sold fashion and accessories products, and along with Shein and Romwe, they were among the list of 59 Chinese apps banned by the Govt.



Immediately after the ban, Club Factory attempted to bypass the ban by redirecting their URL via different IP address, and even shared a direct app download link on their Instagram page, after Google Playstore banned them.



Their statement said: “Club Factory team is dedicated to complying with the government’s directive and is closely working with the government in order to resolve any queries they may have and submit all necessary documentation required from time to time,”



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.