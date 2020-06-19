

Micromax Launching 3 Made In India Phones Priced Less Than Rs 10,000!





Micromax is planning to roll out 3 new smartphones in India soon, including a budget phone with ‘premium’ features and ‘modern look’.



Read to find out more…



Once a King of the Market to Make A ComeBack?



Micromax was once a leading domestic player in the mobile phone market in India. The Gurugram-based company even became the 10th largest smartphone company globally in the third quarter of 2014.

However, it lost against the Chinese giants including Xiaomi in India. The new smartphones came coupled with some inventory issues as the 4G rollout in India which proceeded faster than expected by many.



The Indian smartphone manufacturer is hinting at the launch through its social media channels ahead of any official announcement.



This news comes as the anti-China sentiment is surging amongst the Indians due to the clashes at Galvan Valley.



Micromax launched the iOne Note as its last smartphone in the country in October, and it is listed online with a price tag of Rs 8,199.



A person with a know in the company’s plans told Gadgets 360 that there is a line of soft launches in the works, and all of these will debut together tentatively next month. The company is planning to launch 3 new phones in total that all would be available under the Rs. 10,000 price segment, the person said.

In 2018, Micromax launched the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 as its 2 new smartphone models. The list contracted to just 1 model last year — with the launch of the Micromax iOne Note. It silently went on sale in the country in October. It was initially teased in September.



How Is the Company Hinting At The New Launches?

Micromax took to Twitter to tease the launch — while responding to users inquiring its comeback plans. Micromax tweeted in response to one of users asking for producing an alternative to Chinese phones, “We’re working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned!”



Hi, Hitesh. Glad to see your support for #VocalForLocal

We are working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned! #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 17, 2020

In a separate tweet, the company said that it has a new device in development with premium features, ‘thoroughly modern look and budget friendly.’



A device with premium features, thoroughly modern look and budget friendly, how does that sound Nani Kishor?? Stay tuned. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

Micromax Not Clarifying Whether They will Manufacture Phones in India!



Micromax is using hashtags #MadeByIndian and #MadeForIndian in its tweets to support the ongoing sentiments to boycott Chinese products. However, the company hasn’t revealed whether it’s manufacturing the new models in India or outsourcing from a manufacturer in China.



It should be noted that Micromax has a record of selling rebranded Chinese phones in the past. Co-founder Rahul Sharma even established a sub-brand called Yu Televentures in December 2014 that initially brought a couple of rebranded phones from Shenzhen-based vendor Coolpad that later entered India to sell its models independently.



Navkendar Singh, Research Director — Devices and Ecosystem, India & South Asia, IDC said, “Micromax can certainly try to make a comeback in these times.” He added, “However, it will be very difficult and full of challenges, not only for Micromax, but any new brand trying to make an entry in a highly complex but consolidate smartphone market like India.”



Singh added that the market is now heavily consolidated, with the top five brands holding over 75% of the market. This is going to be a heavy challenge for Micromax!

