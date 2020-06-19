Apple iPhone SE Production Moves To India; Will Become Cheaper: Here Is The Reason Why?

Apple’s affordable new model in India: iPhone SE costs Rs 42,500 (excluding discounts).



Now, the price of iPhone SE will become even more cheaper, and here is the reason why..



iPhone SE Will Be Made In India



Apple has decided to assemble their iPhone SE right in India, and this way, they will save 20% import duty, which they are paying right now.



Right now, iPhone SE is being manufactured and assembled in China, and then imported into India.



However, as per reports, Apple has informed their Chinese factories to start shipping the components into India, and then, they will be assembled in India itself, and then sold in the local markets.



This way, 20% import duty will be avoided, and Apple will be able to sell iPhone SE at a lot cheaper price.



We are expecting that the price may come down by Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 on the different variants, once iPhone SE is assembled and sold in India.



There has been no confirmation from Apple on the price change and reduction, and it’s our speculation that the price change will happen, surely.



Note here, that iPhone SE was actually manufactured completely in India will 2019.



But the new iPhone SE 2020 is being manufactured in China, and then imported into India.



iPhone Can Move Entire Production In India?



In the last few months, there has been some reports claiming that Apple can move their entire iPhone production into India, and ditch China all together.



If this happens, then Apple will be investing close to $1 billion for setting up iPhone manufacturing plant.



In the month of May, an Indian official claimed: “We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn,”



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.