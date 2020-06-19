

All Air India Tickets Valid Till Dec, 2021; Change Date Of Travel For Free (Waiver Policy)





In March, 2020 Air India had decided to offer several waivers to its passengers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The national carrier has offered one free change of flights for passengers wanting to postpone any international or domestic bookings made to/from areas with a risk of coronavirus exposure.



According to Air India, it wants to help reduce the stress and anxiety of flyers during such crises.



Now once again, the Airline has announced a New Waiver Policy via its twitter account.

For further assistance in this regard, you may also visit Air India’s Booking Offices or call customer care.



What is Air India’s Waiver Policy For Domestic Travel?



Passengers holding Air India Documents (098) and have/had their flights cancelled or were not allowed to travel on the flight, owing to changed entry restrictions due COVID-19 from 15 March 20 onwards till 24 August 2020 can avail the following options:



New Travel Validity



All tickets irrespective of their date of purchase will be considered valid till 31 Dec 2021 irrespective of their current validity and ticket type i.e. The Value of the ticket will be fully protected. The booking must be done before 31 December 2021 and the journey to be completed latest by 31 December 2021.



The New Waiver



The waiver offers one FREE Change (Date/Flight/Routing/Booking Code) including change of routing. Applicable conditions with respect to change will be subjected.



For Travel Till 24th August 2020: For Date and Flight Change, No Change fee will be collected irrespective of Booking Code in Same Cabin.

After 24th August 2020: In case of the same RBD available on the same route but fare is higher, fare difference will be waived. Applicable fare difference will be charged in case of fare in other RBD (other than lower or same RBD) is higher



Routing Change



Passengers desiring a change in routing of the ticket will be allowed to adjust the value of the existing ticket against the new fare. Tickets will have to be reissued along with a difference of fare, if applicable. No reissuance charges will be levied for such cases. However, no differential fare refund will be permitted in case new ticket fare is lower than the existing ticket fare.

What is Air India’s Waiver Policy For International Travel?



Passengers holding Air India Documents (098) and have/had their flights cancelled or are/were not allowed to travel on the flight, owing to changed visa restrictions due COVID-19 from 15th March 2020 onwards till 31st July 2020 can avail following options:



New Travel Validity

All tickets irrespective of their date of purchase will be considered valid till 31 December 2021 irrespective of their current validity and ticket type i.e. The Value of the ticket will be fully protected. The booking must be done before 31st December 2021 and journey must be completed latest by 31st December 2021.



The New Waiver



The waiver offers One FREE Change (Date/Flight/Routing/Booking Code) will be allowed. Applicable conditions with respect to change.



In case of the same RBD available but fare is higher, fare difference will be waived. Applicable fare difference will be charged in case of fare in other RBD (other than lower or same RBD) is higher



Routing Change



Passengers desiring a change in routing of the ticket will be allowed to adjust the value of the existing ticket against the new fare. Tickets will have to be reissued along with a difference of fare, if applicable. No reissuance charges will be levied. For partly utilized tickets (RT tickets), residual value will be calculated taking half return fare.



However, no differential fare refund will be permitted in case new ticket fare is lower than the existing ticket.