Tata’s BPO Unit: Conneqt Fires 400 Employees; NITES File Complaint With Labor Commissioner Pune

Tata’s BPO Unit: Conneqt Fires 400 Employees; NITES File Complaint With Labor Commissioner?

Tata’s BPO unit: Conneqt Business Solution, has suddenly fired 400 employees in Pune campus.



This is roughly 40% of their entire workforce strength.



Based on the numerous complaints received by the fired employees, NITES has filed a complaint with the Labor Commissioner in Mumbai.



National Information Technology Employees Senate or NITES is a nonprofit organization, which is devoted towards helping IT and ITeS employees.



Earlier, NITES had issued complaints against companies like Capgemini, Amdocs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware, Teleperformance and more.



Tata’s BPO Unit: Conneqt Fires 400 Employees



We have received evidence from the employees working with Conneqt, wherein they have been informed about layoffs.



Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd, which was formerly called TATA Business Support Services is a joint venture of TATA Sons and Quess Corp, another leading BPO services provider.



On one such email dated April 16th, the VP of HR has written that due to the changing business landscape, they are firing employees, and a month notice period has been provided, till May 15th.



In the letter, the employees are also being assured that they can be deployed to another business process, but as per the response we received, no employee has been re-deployed to new projects.



Although Conneqt promised to pay the salaries, but for the employees, this came as a shock. No one actually expected a Tata company to fire their employees, especially when TCS and Tata Motors have refused to fire any employee during the lockdown phase.



NITES Complains With Labor Commissioner



Based on the numerous complaints by the employees, NITES has filed a complaint with the Labor Commissioner regarding this mass layoff.



Harpreet Saluja, General Secretary, National Information Technology Employees Senate NITES said, “We received numerous complaints from the employees of company Conneqt business solution limited (Formerly Tata Business Support Services Limited ) that the company has provided employees with redeployment letter and they want employees to leave the jobs. The company employs over 1000 employees and has given the layoffs letter to more than 400 employees. The employees have to pay loans, EMI, rent, bills and also have to fulfill their basic needs as well in this difficult situation. It has become very difficult for the employees and their families to survive due to this illegal layoffs. National Information Technology Employees Senate NITES has filed an official complaint to the concerned authorities for necessary actions.”



In the letter, the Labor Commissioner has been asked to look into this matter, and take appropriate steps to help the employees.

Mr. Vivek Mestri, President of National Information Technology Employees Senate-NITES said, “Conneqt Business Solutions, Vallabhnagar, Pune are playing with emotions of their Employees to maintain PROFITABILITY of their business even under COVID-19 epidemic is underway by ways of putting sincere employees on illegal term known as “BENCH” which is thereby an attempt to putting the jobs of these employees on risk of losing their jobs and hence is violating Central government regulations commucated to all companies.



These illegal and unfair practices are being reported by affected Employees to National Information Employees Senate – NITES time to time.

We now has submitted complaint demanding prompt and strict action against Conneqt Business Solutions to labour commissioner, Wakdewadi, Pune and also related authorities to take strict measures against this organisation.”



`This is a developing story.. We will keep you updated, as more details come in.

