Top 15 Information Technology Jobs With Maximum Demand & Salary In Q1, 2020 (Dice Research)

According to Dice’s new 2020 Tech Job Report, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns are impacting the way employers conduct business and plan for the future across the country.

What Does Dice’s New 2020 Tech Job Report Say?

As per the Dice’s new report, there are fifteen key technology positions where employers are actively posting job openings for people with the right IT skills.

Basically, this report focuses on the impact of COVID-19 related to hiring in the technology sector.

About Colorado-based Dice, it is a leading database firm for IT employees, analyzed more than 6 million technology postings in the U.S. in the first four months of 2020 for its report.

Also, Dice provides data on the change in tech job postings from February to March, which is when state-wide lockdowns in America began to be enforced.

According to them, many employers are de-prioritizing new projects during the coronavirus pandemic to focus their efforts on their core product offerings and infrastructure maintenance.

Which Are The Occupation For Which Companies Are Hiring?

There are the top 15 tech occupations in terms of the number of job postings for the first quarter of 2020 as well as the percentage increase in postings for each position year over year.

15. DevOps Engineer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase has seen a 39% growth. Basically, the rise in DevOps engineer job postings may be linked to businesses pivoting their strategy, sparking a need for professionals who can oversee and release new code to better address their customers’ fluctuating needs.

14. Cybersecurity Engineer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase for this category is 7%. Due to the increase in cybercrimes, pandemic-themed phishing and cyber-attacks, businesses have increased their cybersecurity engineer job postings significantly to combat these types of threats.

13. Graphic Designer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase recorded a 19% growth in this category. Graphic Designer job openings were hot early in 2020, up 19 percent year over year, but after the virus spread it fell 17 percent.

12. Systems Administrator

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 16%. Although after the pandemic hit from February to March, job postings seeking systems administrators jumped 7 percent, making it one of the top five most sought-after job openings in the tech market.

11. Computer Programmer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 58%. So far, this is the largest year over year increase in job postings on Dice’s 2020 Tech Job Report were employers seeking computer programmers, up a whopping 58 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

10. Business Analyst

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase recorded as 24%. Business analysts cracked the top ten tech occupations by job postings in the first quarter of 2020, up 24 percent year over year and pandemic has no impact on this position.

9. Computer Support Specialist

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 27%. Since companies put an increased focus on maintaining their computer infrastructure amidst the coronavirus pandemic, job openings seeking computer support specialists increased 27 percent year over year during the first quarter of 2020.

8. Application Developer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 19%. Application developers have been highly sought after for years by various tech companies for the ability to create apps for operating systems or devices like PCs and smartphones.

7. IT Project Manager

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is recorded at 28%. Project managers are some of the most vital technologists within a company, which is one reason why they pull down an average salary of more than $116,000 in 2019, according to Dice’s 2020 Tech Salary Report.

Many employers who are hiring project managers at significant volume include Fiserv, IBM, Deloitte and Target.

6. Software QA Engineer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 26%. Basically, Quality assurance (QA) engineers ensure that standards are met at each step, no matter how fast and complicated the project.

Also, the top employers in the market for QA engineers include Apple and Amazon.

5. Java Developer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 52%. Also, some of the top tech skills requested for software QA engineers from employers include Java programming, which is why job openings for Java developers were up 52 percent year over year.

4. Senior Software Developer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is recorded at 23%. Also, the software developers are the most sought out employees in the tech world, according to Dice. Amazon.

To be specific, they are looking to hire software developers in the wake of COVID-19 as consumers turn to the delivery and public cloud kingpin as an alternative to going grocery and retail stores.

3. Systems Engineer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 8%. Between February and March, job postings for system engineers skyrocketed 11 percent.

This also shows that companies are putting an increased focus on maintaining their network and computer infrastructure amidst the coronavirus, including the need for a dispersed workforce.

2. Network Engineer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is 17%. Here, network engineers were the second most sought after employees in the first quarter of 2020.

1. Software Developer

The Q1 2020 Year Over Year Increase is recorded as 36%. Also, the universal need to build software is why software developers accounted for 12 percent of all tech job postings in 2019, according to Dice.

For software developer positions, the top employers include tech titans such as IBM, Amazon and Accenture, but even small startups need developers skilled at front-end and back-end tasks.

Although, a job posting for software developers from February to March dropped 8 percent, suggesting that employers are de-prioritizing new projects to focus their efforts on their core product offerings and infrastructure maintenance.

