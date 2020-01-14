BSNL New Rs 1999 Broadband Plan: 1500GB/Month At 200 Mbps Speed, Unlimited Data At 2Mbps Speed

State-run telecom carrier BSNL has made its intentions very clear: They will not lie down, and they will not stop.



In a big biggest broadband push, BSNL has announced a new broadband plan which can technically fight against Airtel and Jio.



BSNL’s New Broadband Plan: 1500GB At Rs 1999



BSNL has rolled out a new broadband plan, which will provide 1500GB or 1.5TB data for 30 days. Users will need to shell out Rs 1999 per month for this new plan.



200 Mbps data speed has been promised by BSNL for this new plan, and once 1500GB of data is consumed, then the speed will reduce to 2Mbps.



Hence at 2Mbps speed, BSNL’s broadband users can use unlimited data for the remaining time in the month.



BSNL’s Broadband Plan Is Cheap



This means, that users can access high speed data at 200 Mbps speed for just Rs 1.26 per GB, and then literally unlimited data at 2Mbps speed.



Very aggresive, and very interesting plan from BSNL, which will surely cater to the loyal BSNL users, and can shift the momentum from the hype of JioFiber and Airtel’s broadband plans, if we only talk about data and related plans.



For instance, JioFiber users can get only 1250 GB of data for Rs 2499, which is offered at 500 Mbps speed. For Airtel broadband users, they need to pay Rs 1499 for 500GB of data in a month, at upto 300Mbps speed.



Ofcourse, the content provided by Jio and Airtel for broadband users cannot be matched by BSNL as of now.



Where Will This Plan Be Available?



As per reports coming in, this new BSNL broadband plan is only available in Chennai and Telangana circles as of now, but is expected to be soon rolled out pan-India.

Note here, that this a promotional ofer, only available for next 90 days.



It is not clear if the features of the plan will expire after 90 days, or the availability of this new plan will expire after 90 days.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.