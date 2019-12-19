Is Infosys Hiring 2019 Passouts As Freshers? We Found These Infosys Job Listings..

ISocial media chatter is happening, around Infosys hiring 2019 graduates/passouts as freshers.



If this is indeed true, then it can be an excellent chance for 2019 passouts, who missed campus hiring by Infosys, to re-apply, and try their luck.



Infact, we found some job listings from Infosys, which suggests that the IT behemoth is still hiring 2019 freshers.



Keep reading to find out more!



As per a Reddit post made by an unnamed user, Infosys is right now hiring 2019 passouts, and considering them as freshers.



This is an excellent news, because most of the IT firms are right now hiring 2020 batch as freshers, and this means that those graduates who passed in 2019 cannot apply in these jobs.



As per the Reddit post made by user rajjjjk, he received an email about this special hiring.



How To Apply For Infosys 2019 Recruitment For Freshers?



As per the post made on Reddit, this special hiring can be done only via referrals.



Hence, in case you have a friend or family member or any acquaintance who is working in Infosys as of now, they can refer the 2019 passout graduate, and apply as a fresher.



It seems that December 20th is the last date for this special hiring.



Eligibility For Applying At Infosys (2019 passouts as Freshers)



The following passouts of 2019 can apply for Infosys’s recruitment drive: (based on the Reddit India post)



BE / B.Tech / ME / M.Tech in any discipline



· MCA / MSc (Computer Science / Electronics / Mathematics / Physics / Statistics / IT / Information Science)

We Found These Infosys Job Listings



Although we are not yet sure, but there are few job listings by Infosys on Google Jobs, which mention ‘Off-Campus’ hiring by the company, for 2019 passouts.



As per the job listing, Rs 3.5 lakh is the starting pay for the freshers, hired via this off-campus hiring.



You can find the details here.



If you are working in Infosys, and have any information about this hiring for 2019 passouts as fresers, please do share more information with us.