National Broadband Mission: Every Indian Will Get 50 Mbps Speed, Rs 7 Lakh Crore To Be Spent

Govt of India has launched the ambitious National Broadband Mission, which aims to provide high speed Internet connection to each and every village by 2022.



The most exciting aspect of this mission is to provide 50Mbps Internet speed to every Indian.



Govt Of India Launches National Broadband Mission



In order to expand the reach and benefits of Digital India, Govt. of India has launched the National Broadband Mission.



Rs 7 lakh crore has been allocated for expanding broadband internet connectivity and speed, under the National Broadband Mission.



This mission was launched by Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



As of now, broadband internet has reached 5.65 lakh villages, which will be increased to 10 lakh by 2022, as every village in India will be connected with high speed broadband Internet.



The Minister said, “By 2022, we will take broadband to all the villages of India… The number of towers in the country, which is about 5.65 lakh, will be increased to 10 lakh,”



Broadband Readiness Index will be created the gauge and measure the success of this mission, across all States and UTs in India.



50 Mbps Internet Speed For All Indians



The objective of the National Broadband Mission is to improve broadband connectivity and speed.



And in this endeavour, it has been declared that 50Mbps internet speed will be ensured for every India.



During the launch, the Minister said, “We will also take the speeds up to 50 Mbps in a phased manner,”



Under the National Broadband Mission, 30 lakh kms of optical fiber will be laid, and tower density will be increased to 0.42 to 1 tower per thousand population by 2024.



Besides, fiberisation of towers will be increased to 70% from 30%.



Total of Rs 7 lakh crore budget has been allocated under National Broadband Mission, wherein Rs 70,000 crore will be scooped out from Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.