GST Rates Will Not Increase, No Late Fees For Filing GST; 28% GST For All Lotteries, Across India Approved

We’d informed you some time back that the Central GST collection has fallen short of the budged estimate by nearly 40%, during the April-November period of 2019-20, as per the data presented in Parliament on December 9.

Well, in an all-powerful GST Council on Wednesday which was its 38th meeting, voted for uniform rate of 28% on lotteries across the country. Even though the Council is under pressure of boosting revenues amidst a shortfall, the GST Council chose not to tamper with the rates.

Insights of the 38th GST Council Meeting

It was decided to extend the annual date of GSTR 9 filing to January 31, 2020 and waive late fee for all taxpayers who have not filed GSTR1 from July 2017 to November 2019.