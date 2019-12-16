10,000-Strong IT Employee Union Will Knock Court’s Door To Stop Layoffs; Reason Is Govt Can’t Stop Terminations

One of the prominent IT Employee Union from Chennai will now approach Court, and take legal route to stop terminations of IT employees.



This legal route will be taken, after Govt. appointed Labour Commissioner said that they cannot stop any employee from getting fired.



What exactly is happening here?



IT Employee Forum: We Will Take Legal Court



Forum for IT Employees (FITE), which is considered one of the largest IT Employee Union in India with more than 10,000 registered members, has said that they will now take legal course to stop layoffs.



This decision was made, after Labor Commissioner in Chennai said that they cannot stop IT employees getting terminated.



An unnamed source from the IT Union said, “The labour commissioner said it (layoff) is not in their hands and said if we have to pursue the issue further, unions need to take the legal route,”



IT Employees Wanted Govt To Intervene



After Cognizant announced that they will fire thousands of employees from India, IT Union called for a tripartite meeting with IT firms, Govt. and themselves.



This call for Govt intervention became intense, after other IT firms such as Capgemini, IBM, TCS and others too hinted about possible layoffs.



As per some reports, large number of middle-level employees, having more than 5 years of experience can be fired, as companies are looking for reducing staff expense, and increasing profits.



Infact, upto 20,000 employees from every major IT firm can be fired in the next 6 months.



However, after meeting with Labour Commissioner in Chennai, it became clear that Govt. cannot do much into this whole layoff saga.



As per news coming in, IT Employee Union will wait for Madras High Court’s judgment on this issue, which has been sub-judice for last one year.



The unnamed source said, “So we will take the legal recourse but after we get a judgment on a similar case.”



It would be interesting to observe Madras High Court’s judgement on this issue since it will affect all IT firms in India.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.