This State Allows Transgenders To Apply For Govt Jobs Under ‘General Category’

An official privy to the developments in West Bengal government said that the cabinet has decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category.

Transgenders Can Apply For Government Jobs

He said that “A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session. This new law will be helpful for transgender persons in getting jobs”.

The official said that it will be in the next budget session that the same shall be formulated. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgender persons to have equal opportunities in all fields.

History of The Governments’ Efforts for Their Inclusion

While the West Bengal government has already decided to act, there have been multiple instances where in the central government departments were directed to include “transgender” as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts

There are some Acts like the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in whose accordance it is.

There has been a history of efforts made to include the transgenders into the jobs and the ministry previously considered matter about the inclusion of “Third Gender/any Other Category” in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the central government for quite some time.

“All ministries/departments of government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019,” NDTV quoted a Personnel Ministry as saying.

In an order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments, the ministry said that based on the provisions of the Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, civil services examination rules, 2020 have been notified on February 5, 2020, providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender for the said exam.