Plumbing for Health: Things To Do To Ensure Healthy Plumbing

This is an Exclusive Gust Post Authored by Mr Anuj Jain, Director at Ajay Pipes.

It’s hard to imagine a world without plumbing. We depend on our water systems to flush our toilets, wash our hands and faces, cook food and clean our clothes. We rely on them to keep us alive when we’re sick and injured. But what do you know about the health aspects of plumbing?

Prevent Contamination

When it comes to your septic system, you should take every precaution possible to ensure that your drinking water is safe. To prevent water contamination in your home and drinking water lines, ensure that sewage pipes do not come into contact with those transporting drinking water. As would be expected, sewage water contains bacteria, viruses, and other pollutants that can lead to a variety of health problems. These toxins may travel to your drinking water if your septic system isn’t kept up with.

Bathroom traps

The liquid seal trap is a small, low-profile device that is installed in the drainage system to prevent the release of odours and fumes, as well as the entry of insects or rodents from the sewer. This device works by preventing any air from entering the drain pipe through an open trap. A liquid seal trap has three parts: an inverted funnel, a trap vault, and a toilet flange. The inverted funnel collects any water that enters the trap vault and directs it down into the toilet flange, where it can be released outside your home.

Make sure the seal on your bathroom and other traps are adequate. Each fixture, or set of fixtures, that connects to the drainage system must have a liquid seal trap installed. Each seal must have a sufficient amount of liquid to prevent the release of odours and fumes, as well as the entry of insects or rodents from the sewer.

Avoid leaks

Make sure wastewater doesn’t build up or spill, and take care of any leaks. Every fixture, including a wall-mounted tap, should have drainage capabilities to prevent wastewater buildup and spillage. In addition, in order to prevent future human contact or property damage, waste should be swiftly evacuated from each fixture via a network of drainpipes.

Take the time to check your pipes regularly for damage that may cause leaks or backup into your home. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, call an expert right away so they can get started on fixing the problem before it becomes a severe health hazard.

Preventing backflow

Sewage backflow needs to be stopped. To do this, it is important to make sure that drainage systems are built and engineered to prevent sewage from entering buildings connected to the sewer system in the event that there is a backflow from public sewers due to a flood, a blockage, or any other reason.

The first thing you should do is make sure your building has an adequate number of drains. You should also ensure that all gutters are appropriately sized for the amount of water they’re expected to handle. If you’re building a new structure, this will require hiring a professional engineer who can design your drainage system based on what you expect it to handle. If you’re retrofitting an existing building, this will mean replacing existing drains if they are inadequate or undersized for your needs—or adding additional gutters if necessary.

Prevent scalding

It is important to take scald prevention seriously. Make sure the pressure in the hot and cold water delivery systems is balanced to prevent scorching from hot water. Maintain the permitted range of temperature for your hot water source as well.

To prevent hot water scalds, it’s important to balance the pressure in your water delivery systems. This will ensure that you’re not getting scorched by hot water while simultaneously preventing cold water from being too cold.

Hot water should be maintained at or below 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold water should be maintained at or below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Water storage

Waterborne infectious illnesses are a concern brought on by microbial risks. When you’re planning to store water for an extended period of time, ensure that it is contained in containers with tight-fitting lids and stored away from direct sunlight. Make sure that these containers are cleaned thoroughly before use and kept clean throughout their life cycle; if possible, try using disinfectant spray bottles on any surfaces that come into contact with your hands or other items used for cleaning purposes (such as sponges or rags).

The inappropriate storage of water in domestic storage tanks and cisterns, as well as in smaller containers after it has been extracted, is a major contributor to drinking water contamination. In developing nations, this is a typical source of infections in drinking water. In addition to the potential for disease transmission through contaminated water sources that have been stored improperly, mosquito breeding is also possible in areas where stagnant water is present.

By taking care of the aforementioned issues, you can reduce the health hazards posed by poor or ineffective plumbing.

Image