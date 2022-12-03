Google & Youtube Will Spend Rs 100 Crore To Fight Fake News, False Information

In order to fight misinformation, Google and YouTube have rolled up their sleeves and announced a $13.2 million grant to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the non-profit Poynter Institute to launch a new Global Fact Check Fund.

The New Global Fact Check Fund

Covering over 80 languages, the new fund, to open in early 2023, will support their network of 135 fact-checking organisations from 65 countries.

The company said in a statement that “Building on our previous work to address misinformation, this is Google and YouTube’s single largest grant in fact-checking”.

This Global Fact Check Fund will not only help fact-checkers to scale existing operations or launch new ones that elevate information but also uplift credible sources and reduce the harm of misinformation and disinformation around the globe.

Encouraging Fact checking Organization to fight Misinformation

The tech giant also said that the fact-checking organisations can use the funding to incorporate new technologies, create or expand digital footprints, optimise verification tools, and increase their capacities to deepen audience engagement through innovative storytelling formats such as audio, video or podcasts.

Helping to provide viewers with additional context, these facts check panels on YouTube appear at the top of search results for queries related to a specific claim.

Google said that “These panels are available in six countries and we’re working to roll them out in additional markets. In addition to headlines, you’ll now see the original claim made along with the fact-checked assessment from independent organisations”.

A media literacy initiative, named Hit Pause, was launched recently by YouTube in order to help viewers spot and evaluate misinformation.

As much as $75 million have been invested by the Google News Initiative since 2018, in projects and partnerships working to strengthen media literacy and combat misinformation around the world.

Google said that “We’re committed to continuing to support the journalists and fact-checking organisations on the front lines of the fight against misinformation”.