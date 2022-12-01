Xiaomi Buds 4 Can Be Priced Under Rs 7000? Exciting Details Of Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 Emerge Before Launch!

Xiaomi Buds 4 are all set to be launched in China, along with the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones and Xiaomi Watch S2.

New leaks have revealed the prices at which the Xiaomi Buds 4 and Xiaomi Watch S2 will be available.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Priced At RMB 600 or $83 USD?

There have already been several leaks of important information and renderings for the cellphones. However, other than the design that was shown in the official teaser, not much is known about the wearables, namely the Watch S2 and Buds 4.

The price of the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 has now been revealed through leaks from reputable industry insider Ishan Agarwal. For the Chinese market, price information is provided.

According to the leaked reports, the audio gadget would cost RMB 600, or around $83 USD. The smartwatch, on the other hand, will come in two sizes: 42mm in Black and Gold and another 46mm in Black and Silver. The Watch S2 is anticipated to cost RMB 999, or around $138.

The Xiaomi Buds 4, which will replace the Buds 3, is anticipated to be a scaled-down version of the Buds 4 Pro, which made its debut in August of this year. The Watch S1 from last year will be replaced with the Xiaomi Watch S2.

The Xiaomi Buds 4’s teaser picture shows an in-ear design that resembles AirPods with microphone cutouts on each earbud, while the charging case has a dual-tone design. Two pill-shaped physical buttons can be seen on the right side of the Xiaomi Watch S2, along with a circular dial.

Xiaomi Starts Teasing MIUI On Chinese Social Media

Xiaomi has started teasing MIUI 14 on Chinese social media, as we have previously reported. Although the smartphone company hasn’t officially announced anything yet.

However, it appears to permit its officials to talk about the future OS on websites like Weibo.

Xiaomi is attempting to position MIUI 14 as the responsive version of its smartphone and tablet OS, based on the screenshots.

It’s interesting to note that the company manager Jin Fan even asserts that the update is more lightweight and streamlined than any other Android offshoot.

