iQOO 11 Will Have SD 8 Gen 2: Top Specs Of iQOO 11 Revealed Before Launch Date

Considering the near arrival of iQOO 11 which is scheduled to arrive on December 2, the Vivo brand revealed all key specs and features that will make the phone stand out on Tuesday.

Vivo iQOO 11 Launch

As we already know, lots of features were already teased.

But, yesterday the Smartphone marker gave an official confirmation that it will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides this, it also talked about bringing the latest in memory and display tech.

A rare combo of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, will be available on vivo iQOO 11 smartphones.

Further, the fine print claims that there is an 8/128 GB memory version that will bring the slightly older UFS 3.1 which is still a pretty fast storage standard.

Coming to the screen, it is said to be the best for KPL – Kings Pro League, which is the highest league tournament of the Tencent game Honor of Kings.

To be specific, it will have a Samsung-made E6 AMOLED with QHD+ resolution (also called 2K by manufacturers in China) and up to 144Hz refresh rate, which will probably be enabled only for a handful of games.

Vivo iQOO 11 Price And Features

To power this smartphone, specs include a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Besides this, the vivo V2 ISP for clearer 4K videos in low light and faster processing of Night Mode photos, compared with the previous imaging chip.

While all this information is revealed, still the big question remains unanswered is how much this behemoth of a phone would cost and when it will arrive for sale.