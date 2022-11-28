Maruti Will Launch New Cars With Upto 40 Km/Litre Mileage! Check Full Details Here: Models, USPs & More

Maruti Suzuki dominates the entry-level hatchback segment and has over 90 percent market share. The automaker believes that despite the increasing demand for the SUVs, small cars will remain a significant part of the market.

Small Cars Still Significant Market in India: Maruti Suzuki

New-generation Celerio and Alto K10 was introduced by the company this year. A new-generation Swift hatchback and Dzire compact sedan shall be rolled out the auto giant in 2024. This time around, the carmaker will play around the strong hybrid technology and mileage.

Boosted with Toyota’s strong hybrid tech, the 2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire are reported to come with the new 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Notably, the Maruti Grand Vitara is the brand’s first model to offer strong hybrid technology. The new Swift and Dzire will deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 35-40kmpl.

If that comes to fruition, then these two models will become the most fuel efficient vehicles in the country.

Maruti Swift & Dzire

With this update, the new Swift and Dzire will meet the upcoming CAFÉ II (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards.

Currently, the Maruti Swift and Dzire are available with a 1.2L, 4-cylinder K12N Dualjet petrol engine. The motor produces a peak power of 90bhp and 113Nm of torque. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The manual version delivers an ARAI figure of 23.30kmpl and the automatic variant promises 21.12kmpl. There is CNG fuel options for both the models.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2024 Maruti Swift and Dzire strong hybrid versions will be priced around Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.50 lakh premium over their standard petrol counterparts. The Swift and Dzire are currently come within the price range of Rs 5.92 lakh – Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 6.24 lakh – Rs 9.18 lakh respectively. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.