This Indian Village Has Banned Smartphones For All Children: Under 18 Year Olds Not Allowed To Use Smartphones!

To say that the generation today has become addicted to their mobile phones is truly an understatement. The level up to which mobile phones have seeped into an individual’s personal lives is daunting, and the effects they are having in day to day activities are unimaginable.

However, the impact of mobile phones has now taken children into its grasp too.

That being said, there are reports of a village in Maharashtra where children under the age of 18 years are banned from using mobile phones, and those violating this ban will have to pay a levy.

In the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, which lies in the west Vidarbha region of the state, there lies a village called Bansi. The Gram sabha of the village has done something that none have heard of in today’s day and time.

Smartphone Banned For Kids: Feasible?

In a world where reliance on mobile phones have become the new norm, the gram sabha of Bansi village, which lies under the Pusad tehsil in Maharashtra, has put in place a rule/mandate, as per which no child under the age of 18 will be allowed to use mobile phones.

This prohibition has come into place keeping in mind the growing addiction of children on these electronic devices to watch games and surf the internet websites which are not fit for viewing by children.

The Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat in Bansi, Gajanan Tale, has announced that the rule has been instituted, asking all parents to strictly keep a check on their children following the ban. He claimed that a formal resolution for the same was unanimously approved.

“We know that there will be difficulties in implementation. But we will remove these problems through counselling. Penalties will have to be levied on them for violation of the decision. But the villagers have unanimously supported this decision. Initially, we will counsel them and if we fail to reach our goal, we will impose a penalty,” the Sarpanch said.