Top 4 Indian Drone Startups That Are Disrupting This Space With Innovation & Tech

The drone market is the new booming sector and is already seeking attention from all big corporations & the government. In the union budget speech, Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman said that the drone services will be promoted through the support for startups and upskilling.

The government has introduced many PLIs for the drone industry. With such government’s support many players are emerging & providing the best solutions, which are now building & forming the drone market stronger. Here are the top players in India helping in the growth of the drone industry in India.

DroneAdda

Drone Adda brings made-in-India drone components to the world. Started by a strong team of technology experts – Amit and Shantanu, the startup designs and fabricates next-gen hardware components needed by the drone industry to assemble a drone for local and global demand fulfillment. With a vision to become a leader in the drone tech ecosystem, the startup is continually innovating to bring out the latest advancements in technology for customers. DroneAdda is enabling the drone revolution and boosting the manufacturing potential in India, making it a dominant player in the world with localized manufacturing.

The one-of-a-kind startup manufactures the Core Electronics Hardware needed for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) locally. It designs and manufactures parts such as Flight Controllers, Receivers, Propulsion Systems, and more to fulfill local and global demands. In addition, the startup offers the most competitive and innovative manufacturing capabilities to attract investments and facilitate exports.

Skylark Drones

Aviation and Aerospace Component Manufacturer, which innovate & integrate drone solutions and services into scalable real-world applications. This benefit enterprises and the community at large while making sure authenticity and clarity are central to making decisions that save time, money and lives. Their web-based analytical platforms transform survey grade drone maps, digital elevation models into rich high-resolution geospatial models and information systems that can be used for detailed project reports, feasibility studies and project planning. Also, Drone-based analytical solutions can help asset owners and maintenance teams accurately understand defects with information layers such as high-resolution drone videography, thermal analysis, and other asset lifecycle modelling tools.

Garuda Aerospace

Drones are created, assembled, and customized by Garuda Aerospace for a variety of uses, including event photography, agricultural surveying, reconnaissance, and surveillance. The food tech unicorn Swiggy has teamed up with four drone businesses, including Garuda, for drone grocery delivery experiments in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. Additionally, it has orders for over 8,000 drones from other nations, including Malaysia, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates.

Aarav Unmanned Systems

Aarav Unmanned Systems, which was founded in 2013, provides complete drone solutions and is one of the biggest drone companies in India. AUS provides a drone, an operator, and a cloud platform for data analysis as part of end-to-end integrated solutions for drone applications. It was also one of the three businesses that the government shortlisted to map India’s 600,000 villages.