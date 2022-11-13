Good News For Senior Citizens: Railways Concession Expected To Return For These Classes!

Radha Mohan Singh, chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Railways said to the parliament that the concessions abolished in various categories of senior citizens during the pandemic should be reinstated.

How it usually is

The railways had stopped providing concessions to senior citizens in various categories when the pandemic was raging on.

As part of the norms 50 percent concession was given to women above the age of 58 years and 40 percent to men above 60 years of age.

The committee said that the Railways’ activities and affairs have almost returned to normalcy.

Hence it should consider restarting the concessions given in different categories.

Pre-pandemic

Railways used to give concessions in 54 categories pre-Corona.

It should also seriously consider immediate concessions to at least the sleeper, AC-3.

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that concession has been restarted in 11 categories including four categories of Divyang, patients and students.

Categories eligible for fee relaxations

It should be noted that Railways gives concessions in rail fare ranging from 10 to 100 percent in more than 50 classes.

The following categories saw relaxations:

Railway Prime Minister-President Awardee

Senior Citizen

Sportsman

Artist

Widow

Student

Deaf

Deaf, Blind

Handicapped

Mental Patient

Disabled Passenger

Film Technician

Police

Army

Paramilitary killed while fighting terrorism

Widows of force personnel etc.

Senior citizens get 80 percent of the concessions given by the Railways in different categories.

Premium Tatkal for all?

Another feature the IR is looking at is to introduce the Premium Tatkal scheme for all trains in the near future.

This will boost the Railways’ earnings.

Presently the scheme is only applicable to about 80 trains across the country.

A few seats are reserved in these 80 trains under this category with dynamic pricing.

This quota is to ease travel for last-minute travellers who can book tickets by paying a little extra.

Premium Tatkal fare includes the additional Tatkal charge along with the basic ticket fare.