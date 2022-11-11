This VR Headset Will Kill The Gamer If They Die In The Game: Who Made This VR Headset?

Ever thought about the craziest idea to mingle virtual reality with the actual one?

Well, guess what, there finally comes a virtual reality headset that claims to kill a player in real life if they die in the game.

Known as the father of modern virtual reality, Palmer Luckey, also a defense contractor, has created a VR headset that kills a player in real life shall they die in the game. He has done this to commemorate the anime – Sword Art Online (SAO).

According to the anime and light novel series SAO, players are put on a NeveGear virtual reality headset and log into a new game called Sword Art Online. They enter the game only to realise that they have been trapped in a virtual world by a mad scientist.

In order to escape, the players need to clear flights through a 100 floor dungeon, with a catch that if they die in the game, they do so in real life too.

SAO turned a lot of heads and garnered great interest in virtual reality in Japan and Luckey is trying to bring the same idea into reality.

According to media reports, Palmer Luckey says, “The good news is that we are halfway to making a true NerveGear. The bad news is that so far, I have only figured out the half that kills you.”

In the anime, the NerveGear kills the players with a microwave emitter. Now, Luckey has been trying very hard to recreate that as he says he was able to hide from his employees, regulators, and contract manufacturing partners in doing so.

He added, “I am a pretty smart guy, but I couldn’t come up with any way to make anything like this work, not without attaching the headset to gigantic pieces of equipment.”

Instead, he came up with tying explosive modular charges to a narrow-band photo sensor which detects what the headset views and fires on sensing a specific frequency.

“When an appropriate game-over screen is displayed, the charges fire, instantly destroying the brain of the user,” he says.

