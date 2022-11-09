Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000th Electric Car From Pune Factory; Plans 10 New EVs In Next 5 Years!

The domestic automaker giant Tata Motors is now a significant name in the country’s electric vehicle segment. As pioneers in the Indian EV space, Tata Motors’ electric vehicle subsidiary/arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has released a historic feat achieved by the company.

The EV major on Monday said that the company has achieved the rollout of 50,000 electric vehicles in India, setting a new milestone in the country’s still nascent EV sector.

In a statement by the EV arm of Tata Motors, it was highlighted that it has now rolled out 50,000 EVs from its facility in Pune, becoming the first auto firm in India to hit this number.

The company also informed that it now plans to launch 10 new electric vehicles over the next five years. Currently, its portfolio of electric vehicles includes:

Tiago EV

Nexon EV Prime

Tigor EV, and

Nexon EV Max.

The auto major has also released India’s most affordable passenger electric vehicle which is a hatchback, the Tiago EV, while launching the white-coloured Nexon EV Max only a few months back.

The EV market leader has expanded its vast network over 80 new cities in India and is now present across at least 165 cities in the country. At the moment, the EV arm of Tata Motors is working upon a three-phased architecture approach for EVs, as per the statement on Monday.

Here’s What Tata Motors’ Top Management Has to Say

In a video address on Monday, celebrating Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s successful roll out of 50,000 EVs in India, N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons and TaMo said that when the automaker began to work on its EV segment back in 2018, it all looked like a dream.

“With the momentum we are seeing there will be many players launching their models to address the customer needs. This will certainly accelerate the e-mobility trend in India. It’s good for sustainability and energy security and good for the nation,” he added.

In addition to Chandrasekaran’s address, the Managing Director of TPEM, Shailesh Chandra said that as the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption lay on them, adding,

“With well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.”