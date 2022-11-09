Maruti Offers Upto Rs 25,000 Instant Discount For These Cars Under Nexa (Check Full Details)

As we bid adieu to the festive season, several car manufacturers are now announcing post-festive offers and discounts.

For those looking to buy a Nexa car, read on to find out about discounts available this month..

Maruti Ignis

Currently Maruti Ignis is the most affordable Nexa car which is being offered with Rs 23,000 worth of cash discounts.

There is also an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL offers.

It has a price tag of Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in seven variants.

It is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine with 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox as transmission choices.

It competes with the Tata Punch in the Indian market.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno is offered only with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available with either a 1.2L petrol or a 1.2L CNG powertrain.

The petrol version comes with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

It competes with the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz is currently one of the most affordable sedans.

It comes in eight variants and is powered by a 1.5L K15 smart-hybrid petrol engine.

Buyers can avail Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts in addition to Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 ISL offers.

Maruti XL6

Maruti XL6 is not being offered with any sort of discounts and offers.

However, it does offer a very comfortable and practical cabin for those in the market for a no-nonsense family mover.

It is offered with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain in addition to a 1.5L K15C smart hybrid powertrain option.

It is comparable to the likes of the Kia Carens.