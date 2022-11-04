New Honda WR-V SUV Launched At Rs 14 Lakh: Can it Challenge Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza? (Check Top USPs)



After a long wait, finally an SUV from Honda is all set to make a strong case for India.

Honda Launching WR-V SUV

Yes, the wait is coming to an end as the Japanese manufacturer has finally taken the wraps off its new compact SUV.

Honda is launching the Honda WR-V SUV in all its glory.

It was supposed to be unveiled in production form at 2022 GIIAS.

From this, we got a production model, but camouflaged to the gills.

After a long session of teasing, finally the Honda WR-V SUV is out in all its glory.

The Honda SUV measures 4060 mm ravaling primarily with Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize.

Honda WR-V SUV is a lot subdued from the flamboyant SUV RS Concept’s design that was showcased at the 2021 GIIAS.

Simply put, the SUV is easy on the eyes and is likely to have a positive impact on its prospective customers.

It comes with a chrome studded grille with an interesting pattern that converges at the Honda logo in the center.

An RS badge adorns the grille further flanked by LED reflector-type headlight units.

They are large in size and also house its interesting-looking LED DRLs.

Like all Honda cars, a chrome strip on top of its grille is also present.

Further, the design is enhanced by Fog lamps and faux skid plates.

The one showcased in the pictures is top-spec RS trim.

This one gets LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, a 4.2” MID in instrument console, automatic climate control, auto folding mirrors, auto door lock, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, 6 speakers and part leather seats.

Honda WR-V SUV Specifications

When it comes to size, WR-V SUV is 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,608 mm tall and has a 2,485 mm wheelbase.

You can say that WR-V is visually a smaller car compared to HR-V with 17” alloys on RS trim and 16” alloys on lower trims.

The Honda SUV is expected to rival the likes of Creta.

When it comes to Honda’s Sensing suite (ADAS feature), it is only offered in a separate trim named RS with Sensing.

Its ADAS features include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Auto High Beam and LaneWatch, a camera for the left ORVM, six airbags and auto headlamps.

Its interiors are starkly similar to the Amaze compact sedan we have in India, including its 7” touchscreen unit.

This can be considered as a strong hint that Honda WR-V SUV will make it to India.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 121 PS at 6,600 RPM and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 RPM.

The same engine unit found in All New City.

Honda WR-V SUV is offered with a sole CVT transmission.

Honda WR-V SUV Pricing

Coming to the pricing, its base E trim is priced at IDR 271.9 million (approx Rs. 14.38 lakh) and top-spec RS with Sensing costs IDR 309.9 million (approx Rs. 16.4 lakh).

If WR-V SUV is offered in India with a 1.2L petrol engine that powers current Jazz and WR-V crossover then we can expect that the pricing can be attractive to compete with Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.