Banned Twitter Profiles Won’t Be Allowed To Return, Says Elon Musk; Proper Process Will Be Established First

Twitter owner Elon Musk said Wednesday that it will take “a few more weeks” before any banned accounts — including that of Donald Trump — are restored on the platform.

Twitter users have been waiting in anticipation as to whether Musk will reinstate Trump who was kicked out for his role in inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Backtracking on his own promise?

The potential reinstatement of such accounts has been seen as a litmus test as to which direction Musk,, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” wants to take the site he describes as a global town square.

He said the wait will have to continue a little longer.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” he tweeted.

Crucial elections coming up.. How will it play out?

The timeline aligns with the crucial November 8 midterm elections in the United States, which will determine control of Congress.

Trump has a powerful hold on his Republican Party, and is prepared to once again question the integrity of the upcoming election.

Trump declines Musk’s offer

Ever since Musk took control of the social media site Trump has seemingly rejected Musk’s promise of reinstating him, saying he is happy sticking with his own Truth Social messaging platform.

However that platform is riddled with financial issues and many political strategists believe he would find it hard to resist the mass audience and influence that Twitter actually offers.

Interference with elections

On the other hand Musk was tweeting in response to a post from the company’s head of safety, Yoel Roth, on Twitter’s efforts to combat disinformation ahead of the elections.

“We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms,” Roth said.

Musk claimed he spoke to civil society leaders “about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies.”

Off to a great start

In yet another development, Musk slashed the price of verification of accounts from $20 to $8 after Stephen King, famed novelist, spoke out about the former’s plans of granting every person the coveted blue check mark if they just pay $20.