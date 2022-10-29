Ola’s New Electric Scooter Costs Rs 84,999! Check Top Specs, USPs, Software, Range & More

Ola Electric has recently launched its S1 Air electric scooter, with some new and exciting features.

Booking and purchase

Ola S1 Air has been priced at Rs. 84,999.

The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence from April 2023.

Latest software

The Ola S1 Air accommodates Ola’s latest MoveOS 3 software that offers a bunch of new features.

It runs on a 2.5 kWh battery pack with a hub-mounted motor that generates peak power of 4.5 kW.

The scooter gets an IDC certified range of 100 kilometres in eco mode and has a 0-60 kmph time of 9.8 seconds with top-speed of 90 kmph.

It takes about 4.5 hours to charge from 0-full.

Design

It is based on siblings, the Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 and so design remains mostly the same albeit for changes.

The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension and shock absorbers at the rear.

Both ends also get drum brakes.

Drum brakes and these two changes reduce the weight to 99 kg from 125 kg.

There is also a new seat along with regular tubular grab-rails.

Concurrent features

It has an underseat storage space of 34 litres, which is 2 litres less than in the S1 and S1 Pro.

It is alo fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen along with three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sports.

The latest over-the-air upgrade, the MoveOS 3 launch will take place simultaneously with the S1 Air.

This upgrade adds more than 20 new features and comes with a bunch of improvements on performance

They include:

Proximity Unlock

Party Mode

Moods

Compatibility with Ola’s Hypercharger network

With Ola Hyperchargers, users will now be able to charge their scooters up to 50 km in 15 minutes, at a charging speed of 3 km per minute.

Hill Hold

Profiles

Vacation Mode

Ola will open beta testing for the MoveOS 3 to all Ola S1 owners and a public roll-out will happen in December 2023.

