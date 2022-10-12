Govt Allows Citizens To Adopt Zoo Animals In This City: Pay Upto Rs 6 Lakh To Adopt Tiger, Elephants

A new animal adoption scheme has been launched by the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) wherein people can sign up to pay for the care of animals at the facility.

As per the director of the Zoo, Dharam Deo Rai, the scheme is being introduced for the first time at the zoo and is meant “to encourage the participation of people in wildlife conservation”.

Now, what will happen if one adopts the animal?

Upon the adoption, the name of the person who adopted the animal shall be features in the animal’s enclosure.

An ‘adoption membership card’ will be given to the adopter and he/she shall be allowed to enter the zoo during visiting hours once every month on showing the card.

There are as many as 1,100 animals in the zoo, which include mammals, birds, reptiles of around 92 species.

When it comes to the adoption then, big cats, birds, snakes, bears, deer, elephants, star tortoises and striped hyena are among those who are likely to be up for it.

Similar adoption schemes are there in other zoos in the country, for example Nandankanan zoo in Odisha.

Adoption Amount For Various Species

The rate will depend on the species that shall be adopted. For birds like budgerigar, it can range around Rs 700 per year whereas the same would be Rs 6,00,000 for lions, tigers, rhinos and elephants.

Leopards are also likely to be up for adoption at a cost of around Rs 3,60,000 per year.

The adoption amount shall be Rs 40,000 per year for sambar deer, swamp deer or the great hornbill. Other adoptions are of the Indian wolf at Rs 1,80,000 per year and the Indian bison or gaur at Rs 2,25,000 per year.

As per the document released by the zoo authorities, the adoption of zoo animals will be for one or two years. It said that adoption can be withdrawn but without a refund of payment.

Generated Revenue Shall be used For Animal Welfare

The document said that the revenue generated through the animal adoption scheme may return back to the zoo on a quarterly basis for the welfare activities of its animals and personnel. “The contribution would assist in improving the existing overall facilities for the animals and ultimately for their better care and conservation in the zoos,” it added.

Delhi Zoo is operated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.