Diwali Bonanza: Every Ration Card Holder Will Get Grocery Package For Rs 100 In This State

For the upcoming Diwali festival, Maharashtra government has decided to provide a package of groceries at Rs 100 to holders of the ration card.

Grocery Package in Maharashtra at Rs 100

The statement said that “There are 1.70 crore families or seven crore people who have ration cards and are eligible to buy foodgrains from state-run fair price shops”. The package will contain 1 kg of rawa (sooji), groundnuts, edible oil and yellow lentils.

The proposal was moved by the Department of Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Protection.

This ministry of the Government of Maharashtra is responsible for consumer protection and regulating food and civil supply issues in the state.

The Ministry is headed by a cabinet level minister. Ravindra Chavan is current Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

To Help Economically Weaker Sections to Celebrate Diwali

The country’s retail inflation rate, as per RBI’s consumer price index is 7%. Hence keeping this in mind, the state government’s decision to offer essential items at subsidised rates will enable the economically-weaker sections to prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali.

However, this should be noted that many civic and local governing bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the state are due for elections in the coming months.

This package, as per the cabinet decision, shall be given only for one month and its distribution will take place from shops that have an EPOS system.

Instructions have been given by the CM Eknath Shinde in order to distribute the packages of groceries before Diwali. Diwali this year shall be celebrated from October 24 to October 27.

He asked officials to ensure there are no complaints from the ration card holders.