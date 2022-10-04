[Exclusive Interview] This Digital Transformation Agency Is Spreading Its Wings Into Global Markets

Recently we interacted with Mr. Sujit Patel, MD & CEO of SCS-Tech, and asked him about his company’s mission, and their plans for the future.

Here are the highlights:

What was the mission and the objective behind starting SCS Tech?

Our mission and objective is to facilitate core technology that supports digital transformation and adapts to the ever-changing technology integration landscape by committing to innovation, excellence and consistently delivering total customer satisfaction.

What are SCS Tech’s key offerings and key USPs?

SCS Tech expertise in Cyber Security, Disaster / Emergency Command and Control Centre, GIS, Cloud Solutions, IoT, and Digital Transformation using technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic process automation (RPA), and modern tools and techniques

What are the key projects handled by SCS Tech and in which industries?

Disaster Management System for Citywide Networks

Intelligent Debriefing and Analytics (IDA)

Hybrid Security Operations Center (SOC)

Network Operations Center (NOC)

Security information and event management (SIEM)

Cyber Security

Smart city for services like Solid Waste Management, Surveillance and Smart Parking

Establishing IT / ITES infrastructure

What are the recent tech innovations by adopting SCS Tech helping its customers deliver relevant business outcomes?

Our innovation around technology is we have created a complete platform on which we can take data structured as well as unstructured, even from social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and plug it into a common database and then run our tools. So we have certain set of tools already developed for debriefing reports, for analytics, for dashboarding and based on the new clients of the new industry that we move into, we are developing new tool sets. We have developed AI and ML solutions for business of all sizes

What are the upcoming expansion plans of SCS Tech?