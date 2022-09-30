Aarogya Setu, CoWIN Apps Will Be Used For Managing Non-Covid Diseases, Govt Health Schemes & More

The Aarogya Setu app is going to be repurposed by the government along with CoWIN. These two platforms were majorly used to manage the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both the platforms will be used to monitor other health concerns as a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Government To Relaunch Aarogya Setu And CoWIN Platform

While the Aarogya Setu app was designed with the purpose of a contact tracing app during the pandemic, it has now been relaunched as a health and wellness application.

Additionally, the CoWIN platform, initially intended as a facility for COVID immunisation, will be used for the country’s universal immunisation programme.

RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority, said, “We are repurposing India’s digital health solutions. Corona produced two important digital health solutions. One was Aarogya Setu. There are 240 million downloads of Arogya Setu. And since Corona seems to be out of our lives hopefully, this application is being repurposed and will now take care of India’s digital health issues.”

Sharma has stated that if a person wants to go to a hospital, they wouldn’t have to wait for long hours to get registered. Instead, they can just scan and get an OPD card.

CoWIN To Become Universal Immunization Programme

CoWIN is also being redesigned with a new intention, the universal immunisation programme. It can now be used to find and obtain 12 essential vaccines under the national immunization programme, like the polio vaccine.

On September 27, 2021, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was introduced. According to data provided by the health authority, the digital mission has reached the milestone of 10 million digitally linked health records within a year of its debut, with over 2.7 million records linked every day.

Around 80,000 healthcare professionals and at least 150,000 healthcare institutions have each been registered with the Healthcare Professionals Registry and the Health Facility Registry, respectively. 7,11, 571 people have downloaded the ABHA app as of today.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Sunday during the inauguration of the Arogya Manthan 2022 to commemorate four years of AB-PMJAY and one year of implementation of ABDM that the government plans to deliver one million Ayushman Bharat cards every day.

According to official statistics, the government’s main health insurance programme has so far processed at least 39.5 million admissions totaling 45,294 crore, and 190 million beneficiaries have received Ayushman Bharat cards.