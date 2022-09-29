Govt Employees Banned From Using Mobiles In This City: 1st Time Ever Such Rule Imposed!

From October 1, all employees working under the state-owned Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited will be barred from using their mobile phones while on duty.

The aim is to create a “distraction-free” environment in offices.

Nuisance at work

The CPDCL said that phones have become a veritable nuisance as “employees are wasting their working hours on their mobile phones, thereby hampering the day-to-day office work and also causing postponement of works by not attending in time.”

Accordingly, CPDCL chairman and managing director J Padma Reddy issued an order barring the use of mobile phones during office hours.

Exemption

Senior officers of the organisation are exempted from the ban.

Official sources said that this is likely the first-of-its-kind order in any government organisation.

Positions that have to follow the rule

From October 1, people working as computer operators, record assistants, typists, junior and senior assistants and outsourced employees working in all offices of the CPDCL will have to deposit their mobile phones while entering the workplace.

They will be allowed to use their mobile phones only during lunch and tea breaks.

Orders to the higher ups

In case of answering any emergency call or message, the employees need to give their higher officers’ mobile numbers for communication.

The CMD ordered all Chief General Managers, Superintending Engineers and General Managers to follow the instructions to create a distraction-free environment for all employees.

If any employee is found to be violating the norm, necessary disciplinary action will be initiated.